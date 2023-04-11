Workplace Relationships

‘Do all that you can to live in peace with everyone.’

(Romans 12:18 NLT)

One of the most stressful areas of working life can be the people that we work with.

We are all different and unique and, often in a workplace, you will find a very diverse mix of people thrown together under one common goal.

Much like a church body, people from all walks of life are combined with the same focus and we are encouraged to live at peace with one another.

The verse above, from the book of Romans in the Bible, comes from a part of scripture that is entitled ‘a living sacrifice to God.’

We will, at times, be asked to lay down our own preferences so that peace remains. This includes peace in our working relationships.

If you are working in an environment where you are struggling with one or more of your co-workers, remember that peace is always the aim. Being right or winning the dispute is not necessarily what makes for a peaceful workplace. Compromise and understanding work!

As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend.

(Proverbs 27:17)