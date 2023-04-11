Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
Work, Work, Work
Today we are going to address an area of our work life that can plague even the most organised of employees – workload.
For us to work with wisdom, we need to keep a keen eye on our workload. Understandably there will be times when our workload is heavier than others, this is unavoidable. But at each stage of our working lives, we need to make sure that we are aware of what is expected of us.
‘Don’t copy the behaviour and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.’
(Romans 12:2 NLT)
It is all too common in our modern world to work ourselves to the bone, going beyond working hours and boundaries to get the job done. Even though this is not what scripture encourages us to do, it can be difficult to avoid. It is a worldly custom that we are surrounded by after all!
If you are struggling to avoid the pressure to overwork in your workplace, look at these positive tips for helping you to push against unrealistic workload expectations:
- Have a separate work phone to your personal phone (if possible). When you are not at work or meant to be on duty, switch the work phone off and enjoy some rest.
- Try to avoid downloading your work emails to your personal phone. Leave them on your work computer and only try to only check them during your working hours.
- Set an alarm for when you are due to go home each day. Try not to consistently overwork your hours, unless pre-arranged and part of a managed plan. This will help protect your time.
- Work in as organised a fashion as you can. Have a daily schedule that means you will be able to complete your workload. Avoid leaving your day to chance. Plan, plan, plan. This will avoid last minute ‘late nights’ and working beyond your usual hours.
These are just a few tips for managing workload. Assess your own working life and come up with some of your own that will work for you.
Next Steps:
Choose one of the practical tips mentioned in today’s devotional and try to action it this week.