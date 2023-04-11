Work, Work, Work

Today we are going to address an area of our work life that can plague even the most organised of employees – workload.

For us to work with wisdom, we need to keep a keen eye on our workload. Understandably there will be times when our workload is heavier than others, this is unavoidable. But at each stage of our working lives, we need to make sure that we are aware of what is expected of us.

‘Don’t copy the behaviour and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.’

(Romans 12:2 NLT)

It is all too common in our modern world to work ourselves to the bone, going beyond working hours and boundaries to get the job done. Even though this is not what scripture encourages us to do, it can be difficult to avoid. It is a worldly custom that we are surrounded by after all!