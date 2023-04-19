Embrace Your Journey

There is a picture hanging up in my home that has 3 words over a vintage map: Embrace Your Journey.

These 3 words, combined with the image of the world, has brought me much comfort over the past few months, as I have looked at it, because it reminds me that my life is not in competition with anyone else’s.

My race, my journey, is mine. Yours is yours.

There is a famous quote that goes a little something like this – ‘comparison is the thief of joy.’

Why do you think that is?

I think it steals our joy because we will never win once we start comparing our lives with other people’s. There will always be someone smarter, richer, slimmer, taller. So why do it to ourselves?

Embrace your journey.