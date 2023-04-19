Balance: Finding Your Rhythm

Have you ever felt like you have been spinning plates, trying to not let them fall? Sometimes life can get busy and the demands on us can seem relentless. There have been so many times where I feel like I’m doing a lot, but not doing those things well. The pull of responsibility gets stronger and I don’t want to let people down, but I cannot do everything that is asked of me all the time. Here’s the thing; busy doesn’t always mean fruitful.

It is often in those times that our eyes get shifted away from spending time with God because time is at such a premium. What we fail to see is that time spent with God shifts the priority and perception of the demands upon us.

Do we truly believe that God has made us and formed us with a unique set of skills and abilities? If so, then we must realise that there are some things we aren’t meant to be doing. Have you ever been doing a task or even serving in a church department that you are able to operate in, but it’s hard going? Well, the Pastor asked me to do it; or, no-one else put their hand up to volunteer. Sound familiar? God has gifted you and has graced you to operate in certain spheres in your life…not every sphere.

It is exactly this which makes the Body of Christ so remarkable. As each does its part (Ephesians 4:16 – NIV) we enter into a beautiful synergy together. The members of the body (that’s you and me) were never created to compete with one another. Rather, we were made to complete one another.