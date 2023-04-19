The Art of Contentment

Living content with your lot is not always easy in practicality. Our world drives us to get, acquire, earn, achieve and move. But the Bible encourages us to find this state of peace, of rest, of contentment.

I rejoiced greatly in the Lord that at last you renewed your concern for me. Indeed, you were concerned, but you had no opportunity to show it. I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

(Philippians 4:10-13 NIV)

To be content means to be satisfied with what one is or has; not wanting more or anything else. Satisfied. Fulfilled. At ease.

I write today from a place where God has been doing a work inside me around the subject of contentment. During the last season especially, this has been something that has had to be fought for and I share today not out of a place of having it all together or having mastered contentment, but from a place of learning and of journey.

To begin, a short personal testimony. In my late twenties and early thirties, I was very discontent – with everything. I was unmarried, childless and still renting rather than owning a property.

But I had Jesus.

I look with regret on those times as I had everything I needed to be content in those years, however coveting forced me out of a place of being content to a place of unrest. Now, I am still unmarried, still childless and still renting, but something has shifted.

Jesus is enough for me now.

I still desire those things mentioned but I don’t covet them to the point of becoming discontented and restless in my life.