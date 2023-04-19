Making Peace with God’s Pace

Life rarely looks like we thought it would – am I right?

We as humans can often set unrealistic or underestimated expectations on ourselves, others and the world around us.

This often leads to disappointment and disillusionment, neither of which are conducive with moving forward with motivation.

Today I want to talk about making peace with God’s pace.

Psalm 1 talks about a person who commits to following the Lord’s instructions, meditating on them day and night. We are reassured that the Lord watches over the way of the righteous but that the way of the wicked leads them to ruin.

In verse 3 of Psalm 1, we read something that can either cause great frustration or develop deep peace within us:

‘He is like a tree planted besides flowing streams that bears its fruit in its season…’

Different fruit for different seasons.

I wonder, friends, how often do we frustrate ourselves by trying to produce fruit in one season that was meant for another?

Trying to date when God wants us in a season of singleness and focusing on Him alone. (See 1 Corinthians 7:34).

Trying to buy a house when God needs you in a renting season so that you are free to Church plant or travel.

Trying to get pregnant when God wants you to develop your marriage a little more before adding to your family.

These are big fruits in big seasons, I realise this, but the same principle can be applied to the smaller things too.

We must learn to move in the ‘unforced rhythms of grace’ (see Matthew 11:29-30 MSG), not rushing ahead or lagging behind. Every fruit in its own season.