Gifts

Throughout various books of the Bible, gifts are mentioned. We are told God has given them to all of us, primarily to build up the Church. He has given us gifts to steward, and to help humanity flourish.

A really helpful analogy that Paul uses when speaking about gifts is a body. Much like a body that has different parts that work together, our gifts should be used together. Have you ever tried to lift a weight with one arm and one hand, but it was too heavy? So, you used both arms and hands, and the weight became manageable. In order to lift that type of weight successfully you have to use your legs, your core, your shoulders… each body part works together to help carry the weight, or move in the same direction, or do a job, or get through life.

You were given gifts to help humanity flourish. Stewardship of those gifts means using them and not letting them go to waste. It also means recognising your gifts and not trying to use someone else’s. If you were a foot and decided you didn’t want to do anything, you would literally have to be dragged along. It might make things easier for you, but abundant life and joy comes from working together. From seeing your gift used to help other members of the body. If you were a foot trying to be a hand, you would get in the way of the hand’s gift, you wouldn’t do as good a job as the hand, there wouldn’t be a foot where there needs to be… you understand the analogy.