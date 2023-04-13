Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
Lies vs Truth
“I definitely thought I was fat…which was crazy because I was losing weight by the stone. I definitely felt like I just wasn’t good enough. I thought I was ugly. Do you know, there was one time when I remember looking in the mirror and I was just bombarded by hatred…”
April’s battle with Anorexia is sadly a struggle that plagues many people in our modern society. The pressure to be perfect is perpetuated by the images that we are bombarded with in media – be they models on the cover of magazines or dancers in music videos. The images are endless.
These artificial standards can cause a development of a self-hatred that consumes our thoughts and waking hours. It can be incredibly hard to constantly measure ourselves against ‘perfection’ and feel like we are coming up short.
Anorexia is an isolating illness that can foster depression and other painful states of mind. We may feel desperate and alone but, with God, this is not the case as He is always with us
In Hebrews 13:5 it says this:
“I will never fail you.
I will never abandon you.”
God promises to be with us in our pain and in our suffering.
If you are currently struggling with Anorexia, please know that God is close to you and wants to see you delivered from this painful illness.
One of the ways that we can begin to take steps toward recovery is by combatting the lies with the truth.
One of the ways that we can begin to take steps toward recovery is by combatting the lies with the truth.
‘You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb.
Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex!
Your workmanship is marvellous – how well I know it.’
(Psalm 139:13-14 NLT)
Psalm 139 assures us that God made us the way that we are and that He took great care in doing so. He made us complicated and calls it marvellous!
Can you begin to think of yourself in this light?
Can you agree with God – the One who never lies – that you are a beautiful piece of His workmanship?
Some translations of the Bible even say that you are fearfully and wonderfully made! Our loving God does not make mistakes and does not call you fat, ugly or not good enough. You are beautiful and perfect in His sight.
Allow the truth of God’s word to penetrate deep into your heart and re-write the lies. Let the pressure of trying to be perfect fall from your shoulders.
You are loved. Just as you are.
Continue with the rest of this devotional to follow April’s journey and discover how you can take steps in overcoming this eating disorder.