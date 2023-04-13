Lies vs Truth

“I definitely thought I was fat…which was crazy because I was losing weight by the stone. I definitely felt like I just wasn’t good enough. I thought I was ugly. Do you know, there was one time when I remember looking in the mirror and I was just bombarded by hatred…”

April’s battle with Anorexia is sadly a struggle that plagues many people in our modern society. The pressure to be perfect is perpetuated by the images that we are bombarded with in media – be they models on the cover of magazines or dancers in music videos. The images are endless.

These artificial standards can cause a development of a self-hatred that consumes our thoughts and waking hours. It can be incredibly hard to constantly measure ourselves against ‘perfection’ and feel like we are coming up short.

Anorexia is an isolating illness that can foster depression and other painful states of mind. We may feel desperate and alone but, with God, this is not the case as He is always with us

In Hebrews 13:5 it says this:

“I will never fail you.

I will never abandon you.”

God promises to be with us in our pain and in our suffering.

If you are currently struggling with Anorexia, please know that God is close to you and wants to see you delivered from this painful illness.