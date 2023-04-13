Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
Finding Healing
“Mum, one day, said ‘I think we should get you some supported prayer ministry.’ I was desperate and I agreed. So, we went to see my mum’s friend.”
April had reached her lowest point, and at this stage in her struggle with Anorexia she reached out to her mum and shared her struggle with her. Her mother then suggested supported prayer ministry.
This led to a meeting with April’s mother’s friend that changed everything for April.
Forgiveness was a large part of April’s healing journey. Forgiving those who had hurt her by commenting on her weight helped her to let go of the pain and move on. You may also need to address the comments and people that have contributed to your illness and let them go through forgiveness. Forgiveness does not mean that what they said or did was right, it simply means that you refuse to allow it to burden you any longer.
Interestingly, repentance also had a place in April’s road to recovery. Admitting that she had allowed the illness to grow at certain points during her struggle meant that she was taking responsibility for the illness and committing to not allow it any more room from here on.
Having the right support is key, whether that is from a friend or family member, a doctor or a professional. There is no time frame for healing, all you need to know is that full healing and full restoration are possible in Jesus.
Repentance can get a bad rap as a concept, but it simply means to do a 180 degree turn from where you are and to move in the opposite direction. For you, repentance may feel like you are being punished. This is not the case. All it means is that you are committing to turn away from Anorexia and its associated behaviours and walk in the opposite way.
Prayer and deliverance then took place for April, and she was able to walk free from Anorexia, never looking back.
For April, healing was almost instantaneous. The very next day, everything was different. For you, it may take a little while to walk through your healing. Having the right support is key, whether that is from a friend or family member, or a doctor or professional. There is no time frame for healing, all you need to know is that full healing and full restoration are possible in Jesus.
‘At last we have freedom, for Christ has set us free! We must always cherish this truth and firmly refuse to go back into the bondage of our past.’
(Galatians 5:1 TPT)
As we draw this devotional to a close, it is our sincerest hope that you have found it helpful in moving you towards a place of healing from Anorexia.