Finding Healing

“Mum, one day, said ‘I think we should get you some supported prayer ministry.’ I was desperate and I agreed. So, we went to see my mum’s friend.”

April had reached her lowest point, and at this stage in her struggle with Anorexia she reached out to her mum and shared her struggle with her. Her mother then suggested supported prayer ministry.

This led to a meeting with April’s mother’s friend that changed everything for April.

Forgiveness was a large part of April’s healing journey. Forgiving those who had hurt her by commenting on her weight helped her to let go of the pain and move on. You may also need to address the comments and people that have contributed to your illness and let them go through forgiveness. Forgiveness does not mean that what they said or did was right, it simply means that you refuse to allow it to burden you any longer.

Interestingly, repentance also had a place in April’s road to recovery. Admitting that she had allowed the illness to grow at certain points during her struggle meant that she was taking responsibility for the illness and committing to not allow it any more room from here on.