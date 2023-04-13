Getting Help

“I got to the stage where I started hating myself. And that was a new feeling that hadn’t been there before, and I started really hating myself. I hated being out in public more because I thought I wasn’t good enough, so I started being more and more isolated. Away from friends. Away from social situations. And that fostered depression.”

April’s battle with Anorexia got to the stage where it forced her into the dark. She began to hide herself and her eating disorder from friends and family, suffering alone.

Living in isolation from others quickly cuts all ties with accountability and can enable us to behave in ways that are not good for us. This isolation can quickly make us feel alone, thinking that nobody cares, and thus fuels this eating disorder.

In order to break the chains of Anorexia, a key step is prayerfully considering someone you can share your struggle with.

This could be a parent, a carer, a close friend, a doctor or a counsellor. With God’s help He will give you the strength to confide in another. God understands how difficult this can be, you are not alone.

Allowing others into your world will shine a bright light into the darkness that has surrounded you.