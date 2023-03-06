Rest. How?

Over the past 4 days, we have explored the topic of rest and why we should practice this gift. Today, we’ll cover a few ways of how to rest.

The greatest commandments are to love God with our entire being, and to love our neighbour as ourselves (Luke 10:27). All these suggestions are with the view of helping us obey God in these two commandments.

1. Sabbath. We get to take a full 24 hours to rest, recharge, refocus, and be refreshed. What could be better!? Jesus said, “Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.” (Mark 2:27). Sabbath was created for your rest. Enjoy God and enjoy His gifts in whatever way is restful and refreshing for you. It might be going for a walk in His creation or sitting to read a good book. God patterned a great way for us to Sabbath. Work for six days and rest for one.

2. Retreat. Retreat is pulling back. It means to pull away from the busyness of the world for a time, to be with God. Maybe it’s a day, a week, a month. You could book a B&B for a night. Go camping. Ask to stay in a friend’s guest room. Take your Bible, a journal, some music, an instrument. Retreat to simply be with Jesus without distraction.