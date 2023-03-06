Rest

When the Creator of the Universe sets an example for us to follow, it makes sense that we do! When He finished creating the world He wanted us to inherit, cultivate, and rule, we’re told, “By the seventh day God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day he rested from all his work. Then God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it he rested from all the work of creating that he had done.” (Genesis 2:2-3 NIV, emphasis added).

Okay, so, the Mighty, Eternal, All-Powerful Creator of the Universe, who doesn’t need to rest, chooses to rest. Not only that, but He made the place of rest holy, which means ‘set apart’ and He made it a place of blessing. Hebrews 4:3 tells us, “And yet His works have been finished since the creation of the world.” Meaning God never left this place of rest.

So, wherever this place of rest is, is a place for us to be set apart from the normality of work, to abide in blessing, and to encounter the very presence of God Himself! I don’t know about you, but that’s a place I want to be!

Fast forward a considerable number of years and we meet the nation Israel, through which God wants to restore His blessing back to the world. He commands them to observe the Sabbath, the 7th day of rest. Why? Because He’d taken them out of slavery in Egypt where they never stopped working.