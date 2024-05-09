Day Eight – Rest and Sabbath

Mark 2:27 – Then Jesus said to them, “The Sabbath was made to meet the needs of people, and not people to meet the requirements of the Sabbath.

Genesis 2:1-3 – So the creation of the heavens and the earth and everything in them was completed. On the seventh day God had finished his work of creation, so he rested from all his work. And God blessed the seventh day and declared it holy, because it was the day when he rested from all his work of creation.

I’ve already stated that I am a person of peace.

But what I haven’t always been is a person who Sabbaths.

For those of you who are unsure as to what ‘sabbath’ means, it simply means to take a day in your week to rest. Personally, passionately, purposefully – rest.

A profound trigger for me is stress.

If I am under a great deal of stress, my mental illness flares up.

Thankfully I have not been in this position for quite some time, but I am very aware of stress’s effects on my mind.

I wonder, do you know what your mental health triggers are?

If you’re not sure, pray and ask God to reveal them to you.

It is key information in your fight to remain healthy and well.

You may be in a season of life where you laugh at me and think – ‘I don’t have time to take a whole day off! I have x, y and z to do! I need that day to get stuff done.