Day Five – Breaking The Stigma

Psalm 34:17-18 – The Lord hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.

The reason I named this devotional experience ‘Saying Goodbye to the Stigma’ is because it makes me mad that individuals, at potentially one of the lowest times in their life, will be made to feel marginalised or outcast from society.

I know that it is difficult to support someone who is struggling with their mind. You cannot see inside their mind, nor can you see inside your own mind. You can only feel the struggle or witness it.

This is no reason to discount it.

If someone with a broken leg hobbled into your church or home group on crutches, you would immediately spring into action. Quick! Get them a chair, a stool for their leg, and a drink to keep them comfortable. There is no end to the lengths we would go to to ensure that their injury is not exacerbated and that they feel part of all that is going on.

But when someone presents with a mental disorder or challenge, we can sometimes shrink back and grow quiet.