Day Five – Breaking The Stigma
Psalm 34:17-18 – The Lord hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.
The reason I named this devotional experience ‘Saying Goodbye to the Stigma’ is because it makes me mad that individuals, at potentially one of the lowest times in their life, will be made to feel marginalised or outcast from society.
I know that it is difficult to support someone who is struggling with their mind. You cannot see inside their mind, nor can you see inside your own mind. You can only feel the struggle or witness it.
This is no reason to discount it.
If someone with a broken leg hobbled into your church or home group on crutches, you would immediately spring into action. Quick! Get them a chair, a stool for their leg, and a drink to keep them comfortable. There is no end to the lengths we would go to to ensure that their injury is not exacerbated and that they feel part of all that is going on.
But when someone presents with a mental disorder or challenge, we can sometimes shrink back and grow quiet.
Psalm 34:17-18 – The Lord hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.
The conversation around mental health and illness is rapidly increasing in our culture, which is wonderful. This should also be true of the church as much as it is of modern culture.
This is not a judgement on those who may not have handled a certain situation with a person troubled in their mind well. It is merely an observation and an example of where we can do better.
The person with the broken leg and the person with a mental illness are both in need of love, compassion, understanding and care.
I know that there are situations that can be scary.
If we are talking about an individual who, in their illness and state of mental distress, becomes violent and displays more hostile expressions of illness, it is frightening. We may fear for our safety and the safety of those around us. In those situations, we should absolutely act with caution and care. But love and grace are needed in equal measure in these situations also.
If the Lord hears our cries for help, if He comes close in troubled times, if He draws near to the broken-hearted and those crushed in Spirit – so should we.
We are called to be Jesus’ hands and feet on the earth. To look, sound and be like Him. Let’s not isolate, mock or judge our brothers and sisters who are going through mental illness.
Jesus wouldn’t.