Day Four – Bringing God into the Conversation

Revelation 3:20 – “Look! I stand at the door and knock. If you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in, and we will share a meal together as friends.”

I heard a very wise statement once. It goes something like this:

‘Show me your friends and I’ll show you your future.’

This statement can also be found in other terms in Proverbs 13:20 – ‘Walk with the wise and become wise; associate with fools and get in trouble.’ (NLT)

There is no other friend like Jesus.

He is faithful, wise, trustworthy, honest and kind.

You truly can’t compare Him to anyone else.

To have Jesus on your side as you walk through any journey is the ultimate blessing. During a mental health or illness journey, it is invaluable.

If you don’t yet have a friendship or relationship with Jesus, my prayer is that, by the end of this devotional, you will have gained enough awareness, understanding and encouragement to give Him a chance.

Jesus is a gentleman. As is God. As is the Holy Spirit. No part of the Trinity will force their way into your life. They gently, calmly and patiently stand at the door of your heart and knock. If that knock has become loud for you lately, take it as a sign that you are being pursued! I cannot recommend enough answering that knock with a wide-open door.