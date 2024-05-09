Day Nine – Community and Support

Proverbs 15:22 – Refuse good advice and watch your plans fail; take good counsel and watch them succeed.

Much to my detriment, I was not good at taking advice and counsel when I was unwell.

Many tried to advise me that medicine was probably a good idea for me to be able to regain a sense of balance and health. I saw this as a slap in the face and a sign that that individual had given up on my mission to live medication-free.

On the other side of illness, now with my feet firmly fixed on solid ground, I can see that all of those very well-meaning people in my life were trying to counsel me back to health.

If you are struggling with mental illness and poor health in your mind, it is vital that you do not try to white-knuckle it alone.

Proverbs 15:22 could not be more applicable here.

When we are unable to see clearly because of illness, having loved ones around us who we trust means that we will receive the care we need.