Day One – My Story: Part 1

Psalm 23:4 – Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

Mental health.

What a subject to explore, especially as a follower of Jesus.

If you or someone you know and love has ever struggled with their mental health, please keep reading. More than that, please finish this devotional. I hope that, by the end of it, you will have discovered that mental health – and more specifically, mental illness – are not things to be ashamed of, nor are they something to keep hidden in the shadows.

Firstly, I’d like to introduce myself – hi, I’m Charmain – and a little bit of the journey that I have been on. My hope is that this will add credit to my thoughts and writings, but also let you know that you are not alone.

So, my first experience with mental health – and illness.

My first brush with mental illness developed when I was 19 years old.

My maternal grandmother passed away and it hit me hard. She had helped to raise me as my mother battled her own struggle with mental illness and she had a huge impact on my young life.