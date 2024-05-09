Day Seven – God’s Grace in Weakness

2 Corinthians 12:8-9 – Three different times I begged the Lord to take it away. Each time he said, “My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.” So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me.

At my lowest, weakest point in my journey through mental illness, I didn’t want to be here anymore.

Life and the thought of going on was an unimaginable concept.

My friend, if you have reached a similar place in your struggles with mental illness, if you are beyond wanting to continue with life itself, please, PLEASE hear me when I say this is not the best choice for your life.

There is help for you.

There is a better life for you.

There is hope for you.

In my weakest moment, when ending my life was my ‘best option’, I felt a glimmer of strength rise up in me and I reached for my phone and called my dad. He then encouraged me to call a friend to come and be with me until he could get to me.

I write this story into this devotional because the number of individuals with mental illnesses who decide to take their own lives is frighteningly common. To battle day after day in your own skin is excruciating. It is lonely. Oftentimes you just cannot see a way out.