Day Six – Prayer and Peace
Lamentations 2:19 – Rise during the night and cry out. Pour out your hearts like water to the Lord. Lift up your hands to him in prayer…
John 14:27 – “I am leaving you with a gift – peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.”
I’m a peaceful individual.
I’m happiest in quiet and calm, in a beautiful surrounding with a cup of tea and a good book.
Bliss.
When I was struggling with my mind, peace evaded me.
Chaos was the word I would more likely associate with those days.
Chaos and disorder in my mind.
It was torture.
How did I get from chaos to peace?
Jesus.
Jesus was the answer to my disorder and troubled mind.
I remember coming out of hospital for the second time in my life and being riddled with shame.
I had been particularly ‘interested’ in a guy from my church family whilst I was unwell and, in no uncertain terms, had let him know. I paid him a lot of attention through messages, voice notes and social media even. Having access to a mobile phone whilst ill was not a good idea.
When I came out of hospital and had come to my senses again, my feelings had subsided and my attention towards this brother had stopped. But the shame remained.
I won’t go into details as to what I did to create such feelings of shame, suffice it to say he and everyone in our shared spheres of friendship knew how I had felt.
I share all this to say that the only way I was able to move forward was to take my shame and feelings of embarrassment – and humiliation even – to God.
I poured out my feelings, thoughts and struggles in words to God in journals and spared no detail. I had to get these feelings out of my system and into a space that could be ordered and make more sense.
It didn’t happen immediately or even overnight. But slowly and surely, as the days went by and the journals were filled, God chipped away at these feelings of shame that led me to feel unable to move on.
Friends, you may have done or said things in your state of illness that have embarrassed you and, perhaps, been out of character. Please know that there is grace and peace waiting for you at the other end of your prayers and intercession.
Take every raw emotion to God and spare no detail. He already knows it all anyway.
I promise you that you will feel lighter and more connected to Jesus when you do.
Shame and condemnation have no place in the hearts and minds of believers in Jesus. He has rescued us from them all. They may have momentarily taken up residence in your life but know that, through prayer and the pouring out of your heart at His feet, you can experience a peace deeper than you ever thought possible.
Tell Him all about it and watch Him restore order in your heart and mind once again.