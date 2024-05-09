When I came out of hospital and had come to my senses again, my feelings had subsided and my attention towards this brother had stopped. But the shame remained.

I won’t go into details as to what I did to create such feelings of shame, suffice it to say he and everyone in our shared spheres of friendship knew how I had felt.

I share all this to say that the only way I was able to move forward was to take my shame and feelings of embarrassment – and humiliation even – to God.

I poured out my feelings, thoughts and struggles in words to God in journals and spared no detail. I had to get these feelings out of my system and into a space that could be ordered and make more sense.

It didn’t happen immediately or even overnight. But slowly and surely, as the days went by and the journals were filled, God chipped away at these feelings of shame that led me to feel unable to move on.

Friends, you may have done or said things in your state of illness that have embarrassed you and, perhaps, been out of character. Please know that there is grace and peace waiting for you at the other end of your prayers and intercession.

Take every raw emotion to God and spare no detail. He already knows it all anyway.

I promise you that you will feel lighter and more connected to Jesus when you do.

Shame and condemnation have no place in the hearts and minds of believers in Jesus. He has rescued us from them all. They may have momentarily taken up residence in your life but know that, through prayer and the pouring out of your heart at His feet, you can experience a peace deeper than you ever thought possible.

Tell Him all about it and watch Him restore order in your heart and mind once again.