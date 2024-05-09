Day Ten – Walking in Victory

Romans 8:37 – No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us.

To end this devotional I couldn’t leave you without addressing a very important concept that some are in the habit of neglecting – victory.

When you have walked through Depression, Anxiety, Bipolar, Schizophrenia, BPD or any other mental illness, there is a label that attaches itself to you. Your diagnosis label.

For me, Bipolar Affective Disorder is something that I may have to live with for the rest of my life. The diagnosis is true. But the label does not have to stick.

What I mean by this is simple – do not allow your mental state to define you.

I have met individuals who have suffered terrible and traumatic illnesses in their lives – not just mental, but physical illnesses such as cancer. Something that I have witnessed that saddens me, however, is when that individual allows their season of poor health to define them and the rest of their lives.

In Christ, we are more than conquerors.

He is the only One worthy of defining us.

Friend, please do not let a portion of your story become the entire story.