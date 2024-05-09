Day Three – My Story: Part 3

Romans 8:28 – And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.

Welcome back friends. Let’s return to the final part of my story.

After assessing how I was presenting in hospital over the course of 2 weeks, my psychiatrist came back with a new diagnosis: Bipolar Affective Disorder.

I was given a new medication (one that caused me to gain 4 stone that I have not yet been able to fully lose) and sent on my way to slowly rehabilitate and rejoin society. All was well…for a while.

Fast forward to 2018. I went through a season of feeling like God was leading me towards counselling, to unpack and unpick some of the experiences I had had in the years growing up into adulthood. This was all going well, and God was revealing a lot of memories which my skilled counsellor was able to manoeuvre into healing moments.

It was suggested that my Bipolar diagnosis was nothing more than childhood trauma that – after a solid season of counselling – would heal and leave me much more balanced and whole and no longer in need of medication.

I took the suggestion seriously and went to my doctor explaining that I was in a very good place socially, mentally, emotionally and in every sense of the word and that now might be a good time to attempt to wean off of my medication. (In all honesty, I was hoping that this would also mean I could wave goodbye to the extra 4 stone that I had gained).

The doctor took my pitch seriously and agreed that this was something that could be attempted. I was given a 4–5-month plan for weaning down and off of my medication and sent on my way again.