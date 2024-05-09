Day Two – My Story: Part 2

Revelation 12:11 – And they have defeated him by the blood of the Lamb and by their testimony.

Hello and welcome back to part two of Saying Goodbye to Stigma: Opening up a healthy conversation around mental health. Yesterday we began to explore my story and experience with mental health and illness.

Let’s continue…

After being diagnosed with Depression and given medication, I felt defeated and relieved all at once. I had allowed my emotions to get the better of me to the point of needing medical intervention. This felt like a personal failure, but also, the hope of feeling better gave me a sense of relief.

I tried the medication I was given, and it did not suit me. I was anxious, nervous and hyper-vigilant in every interaction I had with everyone. This was not the medicine for me. I went back to the doctor, and he prescribed a different medicine.

Thankfully, this one was much more ‘me’ and not only did I begin to feel slightly better, but I also felt able to continue with my studies.

Fast forward to 2006 – my third year of higher education – where I became a Christian. It is here that I truly believe my healing began. Although it didn’t take the route that I anticipated…

Fast forward again to 2011, 5 years after graduating from Drama School, I had moved back to Cardiff to plant a church in the city centre with a team of 5 other people. I had been on my medication ever since finding ‘my fit’ and life was good.

However, one weekend I got to Friday evening and realised that I had not renewed my prescription ready for the next day. I went 3 days without medicine and felt fine.