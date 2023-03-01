Allen

Allen Carter

Head of Development

CBN Europe

‘The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the Lord, but the prayer of the upright is His delight.’ 

(Proverbs 15:8 NKJV) 

Did you know that, as a child of God, you can bring delight to the heart of your Heavenly Father? As this verse says, it brings God pleasure and delight when we pray. Interestingly, this scripture is mentioned within Proverbs, a book which focuses and speaks primarily about wisdom. However, I believe that wisdom and prayer go hand in hand. For to know and appropriate Godly wisdom within our lives, there needs to be an intimate two-way communication of speaking, listening and then the application of truth.  

Prayer is one of the fundamental foundations of the Christian faith, and the Bible has much to say regarding how to pray.  

When we pray, we begin to open a dialogue directly from our heart that reaches the throne room of heaven where Jesus – the Great Intercessor – is sat at the right hand of the Father, praying.  

During His time on earth, prayer was essential. The Gospel records multiple occasions where Jesus would pray, and His life is an example for each of us.  

  • Matthew 14:23After he had dismissed them, he went up on a mountainside by himself to pray.”  

For to know and appropriate Godly wisdom within our lives, there needs to be an intimate two-way communication of speaking, listening and then the application of truth.  

  • Matthew 26:36 “Then Jesus went with his disciples to a place called Gethsemane, and he said to them, ‘Sit here while I go over there and pray.’”  
  • Mark 1:35 “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.”  
  • Luke 5:16 “But Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed.”  
  • Luke 6:12 “One of those days Jesus went out to a mountainside to pray and spent the night praying to God.”  

I’m sure we all desire to be like Jesus and walk as He walked, and His relationship with His Father was so important. His example in life and ministry are closely linked to His prayer life.  

Luke 11.1 NKJV says “Now it came to pass, as He was praying in a certain place, when He ceased, that one of His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples.” 

It’s interesting that, within this verse, the one thing that the disciples observed was the prayer life of Jesus. They didn’t say, ‘Lord, teach us to heal the sick’ or ‘cast out demons’ or ‘how to preach’, it was simply “Lord, teach us to pray.” There was something so tangible about His prayer life that those who watched and observed it desired to also know Him better and how to pray and see the same results. 

As we have already mentioned “The prayer of the upright is His delight.” As this is the truth then, as believers, we would do well to learn from the wisdom and example of Jesus and cry “Lord, teach us to pray.” As we choose to cooperate and listen, may each of our prayers become a fragrant aroma that brings Him pleasure and delight.  

