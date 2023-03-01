‘The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the Lord, but the prayer of the upright is His delight.’

(Proverbs 15:8 NKJV)

Did you know that, as a child of God, you can bring delight to the heart of your Heavenly Father? As this verse says, it brings God pleasure and delight when we pray. Interestingly, this scripture is mentioned within Proverbs, a book which focuses and speaks primarily about wisdom. However, I believe that wisdom and prayer go hand in hand. For to know and appropriate Godly wisdom within our lives, there needs to be an intimate two-way communication of speaking, listening and then the application of truth.

Prayer is one of the fundamental foundations of the Christian faith, and the Bible has much to say regarding how to pray.

When we pray, we begin to open a dialogue directly from our heart that reaches the throne room of heaven where Jesus – the Great Intercessor – is sat at the right hand of the Father, praying.

During His time on earth, prayer was essential. The Gospel records multiple occasions where Jesus would pray, and His life is an example for each of us.