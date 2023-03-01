Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
Have you ever found yourself in a situation that has challenged you to your core?
- A person in your workplace that you just cannot seem to get on with.
- A person in authority that appears to be against you.
- A loved one who has a critical tongue. You can’t cut them out of your life, so you have to find a way to manage the way their sharp words affect you.
These circumstances all take from you and drain you and leave you feeling sick inside.
Now, I’m going to say something controversial…
Maybe God has put you into that situation or is allowing that circumstance…deliberately.
Now, before I get a lot of push-back, I don’t believe that God is cruel and sits on His throne orchestrating negative situations in our lives. I believe that God is kind and loving and only ever wants the best for us.
But when life happens irrespective of our will and wishes, we are forced to move forward through our discomfort and find a way to seek God in it.
Proverbs 17v3 says this:
‘A crucible for silver, and a smelter for gold, and the Lord is the tester of hearts.’
Think of Job.
He had physical, emotional, financial and relational turmoil thrown at him all at once, and he had to find a way to keep on living through it.
Nothing tested the character and faith of Job more than when his blessed and peaceful life was turned upside down by circumstances beyond his control.
My point is this: if you are experiencing a difficult – even traumatic – series of events in your life, God may be using those very experiences to sharpen your character and strengthen your faith in Him.
He may be testing your heart.
When this happens, pay attention to how you respond to the testing.
Someone once told me that we as people are like sponges – we find out what is really inside of us when we are squeezed!
So, let’s be people of God who, when squeezed by life, produce character that honours Him and reflects His heart.