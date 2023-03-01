Have you ever found yourself in a situation that has challenged you to your core?

A person in your workplace that you just cannot seem to get on with.

A person in authority that appears to be against you.

A loved one who has a critical tongue. You can’t cut them out of your life, so you have to find a way to manage the way their sharp words affect you.

These circumstances all take from you and drain you and leave you feeling sick inside.

Now, I’m going to say something controversial…

Maybe God has put you into that situation or is allowing that circumstance…deliberately.

Now, before I get a lot of push-back, I don’t believe that God is cruel and sits on His throne orchestrating negative situations in our lives. I believe that God is kind and loving and only ever wants the best for us.

But when life happens irrespective of our will and wishes, we are forced to move forward through our discomfort and find a way to seek God in it.

Proverbs 17v3 says this:

‘A crucible for silver, and a smelter for gold, and the Lord is the tester of hearts.’

Think of Job.