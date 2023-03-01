God loves to partner with you. He delights to hear about your thoughts, your plans, your desires. He wants to be involved in all you do. If we’re wise, we’ll most certainly want Him involved in all we do too.

Proverbs 16:3 says, “Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and He will establish your plans.”

I’m very grateful that this doesn’t mean whatever plans I make He will ensure happen. I think that would be a disaster. It would be like a parent ensuring their child does whatever their child wants. This is not what we’re to expect from God.

So, what does it mean to commit whatever you do to God?

Remember that underpinning statement running throughout the entire of Proverbs – Fear the LORD? We acknowledge God is God and having chosen to live our lives for Him, that includes our plans. Things like relationships, our sexuality, our career, our place to live, the conversations that should/shouldn’t be had, our ethics, worldview, and the entirety of our life. It’s all His and it’s our job to renew our thinking in line with His will and His desires. To commit to Him is to surrender our self.

Once your life is committed to Him which isn’t just a gesture but an action, your plans will become the plans of God. The things you want to do in life, will all be to honour God.

Practically, you may have to truly evaluate why you’re wanting to do something before you do it. Is it for God or yourself?