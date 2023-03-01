As I read today, I was reminded of the verses in 2 Samuel where David learns of the death of Saul and Jonathan. His response is a soulful lament:

‘A gazelle lies slain on your heights, Israel.

How the mighty have fallen!

‘Tell it not in Gath,

proclaim it not in streets of Ashkelon,

lest the daughters of the Philistines be glad,

lest the daughters of the uncircumcised rejoice.’

Our human reaction to seeing bad things happen to people who have wronged us is really telling of our peace and our identity. The writer of Proverbs says:

‘Do not gloat when your enemy falls;

when he stumbles, do not let your heart rejoice,

or the Lord will see and disapprove and turn his wrath away from him.’

David exemplified this heart attitude when his mortal enemy, Saul (the man who was trying to hunt him down and kill him) was himself killed in battle. David could have easily taken this moment to rejoice, to celebrate new-found freedom from very real persecution, but he knew that his value was not based on his position within the kingdom. It was not determined by what Saul had thought of him, it was to be found in who God said he was.