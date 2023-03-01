‘Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is kept safe.’

As I read this verse, it reminded me of a conversation I recently had with a friend. We were chatting about how, when someone comes into the room and they are clearly upset or stressed, our default is to wonder what we’ve done to cause that. We were recently both in the same room when it happened and discovered that we’d each independently gone down the same train of thought, and then each taken a pause, examined if we were at fault, and given it back to Jesus. How strange that we would both take the weight of someone else’s mood and have to lay it down again?

The process in itself is important, vital even, when living in community and wanting to be Jesus-like in our actions. But it is as important to know when to lay those things down and where to draw the line of what is our responsibility to resolve. As Paul wrote in Romans 12v18:

‘If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.’