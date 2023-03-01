Before we jump into today’s devotional, may I encourage you to read the whole of Proverbs 2. This will give you context and help you to discover your own revelation from the Proverb.

Proverbs 2 has a very strong message – wisdom leads to integrity, justice, faithfulness and righteousness. Abandoning wisdom leads to evil, perversion, crookedness and darkness.

For me, this strong message all hinges on one word: if.

> Verse 1 says, ‘if you accept my words and store up my commands within you.’

> Verse 3 says, ‘furthermore, if you call out to insight and lift your voice to understanding.’

> Verse 4 says, ‘if you seek it like silver and search for it like hidden treasure.’

All of these ‘ifs’ lead to one ‘then.’

> Verse 5 says, ‘then you will understand the fear of the Lord.’

(And we know from Proverbs one that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge.)

All of these ‘ifs’ and ‘thens’ tell me something – I have a choice.

If I choose to pursue wisdom, knowledge and understanding by gleaning all I possibly can from the Word of God, I will reap a harvest of integrity, justice, faithfulness and righteousness.

If, however, I use my freedom of choice to abandon wisdom, I can expect to receive nothing but evil, perversion, crookedness and darkness.