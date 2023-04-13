Living Worry Free

We’ve discovered together that worrying is not God’s best for us. We’ve also established that the antidote to worry is prayer, which produces peace.

But how can we stop worry in its tracks before it grabs hold of us?

I believe the answer is to cultivate a life of peace.

The Bible says this in Romans 12:18:

‘Do all that you can to live in peace with everyone.’

Everyone. This includes with ourselves!

If we are at war with others or within ourselves, we will have plenty to worry about. But if we have crafted a life of peace, we stand a far better chance of living free from worry.

Wisdom plays a big part of living at peace.

Rather than spending endlessly, save. Then you will have peace in your finances. Rather than arriving 10 minutes late every day to work, show up 10 minutes early. Then you will have peace that you are building a good reputation in your workplace.

Rather than dragging yourself out of bed at the last minute, get up earlier and spend time with God at the start of your day. Then you will have peace knowing that you have set yourself up to win that day