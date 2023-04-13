Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
Living Worry Free
We’ve discovered together that worrying is not God’s best for us. We’ve also established that the antidote to worry is prayer, which produces peace.
But how can we stop worry in its tracks before it grabs hold of us?
I believe the answer is to cultivate a life of peace.
The Bible says this in Romans 12:18:
‘Do all that you can to live in peace with everyone.’
Everyone. This includes with ourselves!
If we are at war with others or within ourselves, we will have plenty to worry about. But if we have crafted a life of peace, we stand a far better chance of living free from worry.
Wisdom plays a big part of living at peace.
Rather than spending endlessly, save. Then you will have peace in your finances. Rather than arriving 10 minutes late every day to work, show up 10 minutes early. Then you will have peace that you are building a good reputation in your workplace.
Rather than dragging yourself out of bed at the last minute, get up earlier and spend time with God at the start of your day. Then you will have peace knowing that you have set yourself up to win that day
Cultivate a life of peace.
Live righteously.
Live wisely.
These are the ingredients of living a worry-free life.
Wise actions such as these examples can be applied to all areas of our lives.
Living righteously is not just a ‘good idea,’ it is encouraged in scripture because it produces peace in our lives.
The good news about God’s peace, friends, is that it cannot be disturbed. It is a gift given by the ultimate Gift-Giver.
John 14:27 says this: “I am leaving you with a gift – peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.”
Next Steps:
Finally, commit John 14:27 to memory.
Whenever worry comes knocking at your door, remember that God has gifted you peace, and it is a gift that cannot be taken from you.