Beating Worry

Jesus did not leave us alone in our worry. He knew that we would face it and has given us a process to follow when it arrives in our lives. We are not left helpless. The Bible holds great wisdom for times of worry.

Pause to read Philippians 4:6-7.

How wonderful! We literally have a formula for worry written right into scripture!

Worry + Prayer (Needs + Thanksgiving) = Peace.

When the bill comes – pray. Thank God for your income and all that He has already done in your financial life.

When they’re still not home yet – pray. Thank God for the relationship and the love that you share.

When your child has their first day at nursery – pray. Thank God for the gift of a child and the provision of nursery care.

And then, once you have prayed and thanked and submitted your needs, allow the peace that only God can provide to wash over you.

It may not come immediately, you may need to press into God through prayer, but it will come. God has promised it.

It can be tempting when we are worried to reach for the phone or share our worries with another person. There is a time and place for this. But the best way to overcome worry is to go to God first. Not only does this honour Him and, I’m sure, bless Him, but it prevents us from allowing the worry to increase.