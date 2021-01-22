A message of HOPE for you: our valued Partner
by Allen Carter
Head of Development
Doesn’t time fly? It’s nearly February!
I’m sure, like me you were expecting things to be different as we entered into a new year. However, most of us yet again are experiencing new and fresh challenges and are learning to adapt along the way.
Last week I had the honour of spending some time on our Hope Line; the space where we receive hundreds of calls from people in all circumstances asking for prayer from our team. Unsurprisingly the common theme to the majority of conversations was in some way related to COVID. This virus has affected so many people in many different ways, and the future impact remains very much unknown.
As I listened to numerous conversations, I became even more aware that many people are lonely and isolated, worried and concerned; many uncertain about themselves and family members’ welfare. These are real and raw feelings and understandably so. I am in no way diminishing these realities, but I believe the Bible has much to say to us about them during these times. We must press into God’s word and believe that what God says is true.
In John 14:27 Jesus speaking to his disciples said “Peace I leave with you; My [perfect] peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid. [Let My perfect peace calm you in every circumstance and give you courage and strength for every challenge.]” Amplified Bible
Jesus said my peace I give to you; you cannot obtain it from the world; this perfect peace is found in me. He then goes on to make a powerful statement “Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid.”
During these times, there will be many moments in which our hearts may be anxious and fearful; however, we have a choice, will we choose to listen to faith or fear? The thing we choose to dwell and think upon will ultimately become what determines our response and the outcome. When our hearts are troubled and fear is given room to rule, ultimately, we will be robbed of our peace.
If you are lonely, isolated, or concerned, and maybe the future looks uncertain for you and your family can I encourage you to please call the CBN Hope Line on 0300 561 0700 any time between Monday & Friday: 8am – 7:30pm.
Philippians 4:6-7 says “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s Peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ, Jesus.” NLT
Take a moment and reread this slowly:
“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything.”
Notice the words anything and everything. There are no if’s or but’s anything means anything. And everything means everything.
Why not take hold of this phrase and pray about anything you may be worried, concerned or anxious about and hand it over to Jesus? Turn your worries into prayers.
There is something so powerful and releasing when this happens. Somehow the thoughts which seem magnified and out of control are replaced with God’s presence and peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His perfect peace also guards, watches and protects our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus, or as one translation puts it, “will control the way you think and feel.”
Paul goes on to say in verse 8 “And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honourable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.“
How we need to fix our thoughts on the things that are true and not be swayed by others’ opinions. There are so many external things that we cannot change; however, when we adjust our focus, our perspective changes, and there comes a new alignment within our heart and thinking.
As we move forward int 2021 would you join with me in deciding: I will not allow my heart to be troubled, neither will I let it be afraid. I choose God’s peace to rule in my heart in every circumstance and by the Grace of God, I will walk in faith, not fear.
Thank you to you our CBN partners and friends for your financial support during these challenging times. Your prayers and generosity make a significant difference in individual lives and communities in the UK, Europe, and worldwide.
Thank you and God Bless
‘I tell you the truth when you did it to one of the least of these, my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!‘ Matthew 25:40 NLT