Doesn’t time fly? It’s nearly February!

I’m sure, like me you were expecting things to be different as we entered into a new year. However, most of us yet again are experiencing new and fresh challenges and are learning to adapt along the way.

Last week I had the honour of spending some time on our Hope Line; the space where we receive hundreds of calls from people in all circumstances asking for prayer from our team. Unsurprisingly the common theme to the majority of conversations was in some way related to COVID. This virus has affected so many people in many different ways, and the future impact remains very much unknown.

As I listened to numerous conversations, I became even more aware that many people are lonely and isolated, worried and concerned; many uncertain about themselves and family members’ welfare. These are real and raw feelings and understandably so. I am in no way diminishing these realities, but I believe the Bible has much to say to us about them during these times. We must press into God’s word and believe that what God says is true.

In John 14:27 Jesus speaking to his disciples said “Peace I leave with you; My [perfect] peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid. [Let My perfect peace calm you in every circumstance and give you courage and strength for every challenge.]” Amplified Bible

Jesus said my peace I give to you; you cannot obtain it from the world; this perfect peace is found in me. He then goes on to make a powerful statement “Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid.”

During these times, there will be many moments in which our hearts may be anxious and fearful; however, we have a choice, will we choose to listen to faith or fear? The thing we choose to dwell and think upon will ultimately become what determines our response and the outcome. When our hearts are troubled and fear is given room to rule, ultimately, we will be robbed of our peace.