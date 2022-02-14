A Brighter Life and A Hopeful Future
Education in the Roma communities is often sparse. Children rarely get any education, and even those who do, don’t often get a full one. Things are no different for 12-year-old Aslan, living in Khurst, Western Ukraine. Read on to hear how our partners enabled CBN’s Orphan’s Promise to help Aslan and an entire Roma community find hope and practical help.
Breaking the poverty cycle
“These children had been born into those conditions but they are not doomed to it.”
When people work together
“Aslan now has an education his father could never have imagined possible.”
Did you know? Stories like Aslan’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Aslan. Learn More