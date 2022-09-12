A Change of Heart

A little girl finds peace after discovering God through Superbook

Eleven-year-old Chompoo loves attending her Superbook Sunday school class in the Samutprakarn province in Thailand. At first, she struggled with anger and an unwilling attitude. “I was a disobedient child who often argued with my parents,” she explained.

But since she accepted Christ after watching Superbook, her attitude has changed. “I stopped arguing with my parents; I’m not hot-tempered anymore.”

Today she loves worshipping God and reading the Bible with her family-especially now since receiving a Bible as a reward from her Superbook class.

She wants to say, “Thank you for the Superbook ministry!”