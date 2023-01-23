A Dream to Change Her Community
Zapryanka’s life has been changed by the work of The Gypsy Project, supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. Now, she can dream of a future in higher education and is even helping the next generation to believe that there is more in them. Read on to find out more.
Meeting her purpose Giver
Before Zapryanka knew God, she said, “I lived a very unfulfilling life, I had no purpose in my life.” It was only through meeting God that she began to understand why she was here and what she should live for. Part of the way God has revealed His purpose to her is through The Gypsy Project, supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise.
Living in the Roma community, Zapryanka feels the value and importance that education has. Communities remain stuck in poverty cycles without it. Yet, when our teams can step in and provide the necessary support, these once-struggling communities move from at-risk to thriving.
With a dream to have an education, not only for herself but also for her community, she shares, “the programme gives me a chance to fulfil my dreams. And one of them is already coming true!”
Finding her place and living her purpose
Zapryanka received the opportunity to study in a school in Plovdiv. However, where one dream was met, it gave her the desire to see an even greater one come true. “That gives me a step towards my dream of higher education at the school in St Kliment Ohridski, studying biology and chemistry.”
Through projects like this and the support of our partners, these aren’t just temporary solutions. Hearts are stirred, dreams are realised, motivation is given, and lives are changed that go on to change lives.
She shares, “I decided to become a teacher in the after-school class because I love to communicate with the children. I like spending time with them, to be a good example for them, and give them hope that their dreams can become true too.”
Thank you to all of our partners who are helping many communities just like this one move from at-risk to thriving.
