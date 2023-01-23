A Dream to Change Her Community

Meeting her purpose Giver

Before Zapryanka knew God, she said, “I lived a very unfulfilling life, I had no purpose in my life.” It was only through meeting God that she began to understand why she was here and what she should live for. Part of the way God has revealed His purpose to her is through The Gypsy Project, supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise.

Living in the Roma community, Zapryanka feels the value and importance that education has. Communities remain stuck in poverty cycles without it. Yet, when our teams can step in and provide the necessary support, these once-struggling communities move from at-risk to thriving.

With a dream to have an education, not only for herself but also for her community, she shares, “the programme gives me a chance to fulfil my dreams. And one of them is already coming true!”