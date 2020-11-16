A Lifeline Amidst The Chaos
I think we can all agree that 2020 has caught us all by surprise. The upcoming celebrations of Christmas may look a little different this year but one thing has remained the same, as it has yesterday, today and will do forever.
Jesus.
Alongside other areas of CBN Europe ministry, we have launched and continue to operate our Hope Line.
This is a telephone line that you can call when in need of prayer support.
The prayers of a righteous person are powerful and effective (James 5:16) and joining voices with another believer can produce wonderful results.
This year we have heard some wonderful testimonies of the blessing that the Hope Line has been to our callers…
Sarah, our Hope line team manager recorded that ‘some have left their calls in joyful tears this morning encountering HOPE! One lady literally said this morning “I now have such hope for the first time in 5yrs”. This is indeed the season of Hope amongst Hopelessness!’
Lydia said that she was sat down watching the 700 club and thinking, ‘I should phone for prayer’, but didn’t have the confidence to do so. God heard her heartfelt cry and sent our team to speak and pray for her. God has used the Hope Line to confirm the promises that he had already given to Lydia for her daughter who is far away from God.
Your gift could bring hope to someone feeling hopeless this Christmas.
Violet testified that it is her privilege to partner with CBN. She commented that, when she sees all that we are doing, it motivates her and she sometimes weeps. She says that it makes her wish she could give more. “I like it because I can see where my money is going and I know that it is making a difference.”
Wonderful words from some of our faithful callers and supporters.
Because of the nature of 2020 and the unforeseen impact of Covid-19, we have seen a rapid growth in calls and the demand for a larger team is evident in order to respond to the growing need.
Would you prayerfully consider giving a gift of hope this Christmas and supporting CBN Europe’s Hope Line? You may think that your offering is small or insignificant, but every penny counts and makes a huge difference to the person at the other end of the phone.
Did you know? The Hope Line is only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people through our Hope Line. Learn More