A Lifeline Amidst The Chaos

Alongside other areas of CBN Europe ministry, we have launched and continue to operate our Hope Line.

This is a telephone line that you can call when in need of prayer support.

The prayers of a righteous person are powerful and effective (James 5:16) and joining voices with another believer can produce wonderful results.

This year we have heard some wonderful testimonies of the blessing that the Hope Line has been to our callers…

Sarah, our Hope line team manager recorded that ‘some have left their calls in joyful tears this morning encountering HOPE! One lady literally said this morning “I now have such hope for the first time in 5yrs”. This is indeed the season of Hope amongst Hopelessness!’

Lydia said that she was sat down watching the 700 club and thinking, ‘I should phone for prayer’, but didn’t have the confidence to do so. God heard her heartfelt cry and sent our team to speak and pray for her. God has used the Hope Line to confirm the promises that he had already given to Lydia for her daughter who is far away from God.