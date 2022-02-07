A Miracle In The Roma Community

World Changers

Yet, as God often does, He answered the heartfelt prayers of His people. Misha, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise Coordinator for Serbia, shares this incredible news:

“So, we had on our hearts a pre-school program for many years. But now thanks to Orphan’s Promise and the Lord we are able to actually do that.”

He shares, “What’s happening here, is truly a miracle.”

Thanks to our partner’s generosity, CBN’s OP, utterly transformed the cursed home used as a rubbish dump. Misha says, “Look at it now, it is absolutely beautiful. It is no longer a place of curse; now everybody knows that this is a place of blessing.”

Where, before, education was a huge burden, Misha joyfully exclaims, “We will have two groups of kids who are going to come here every single day. A trained teacher who is going to work with them and teach them the Serbian language, basic maths, and many other things. But also teach them Bible lessons and good character that comes only from God. So, this is a beautiful miracle and such a blessing to the community.”

“The kids are going to come here and be world changers. They will change the face of our nation. They’re going to bring education to many and serve as a beautiful testimony and example to what God and God’s people, by investing, can produce.”

“I just want to thank you in the name of my Church, in the name of the Roma communities here in Leskovac. I want to thank you for making a dream come true. We have dreamt about this for many many years.”