A New Home For Angel
What do you do when a typhoon destroys your home, leaving you and your family with nowhere safe to live? What if COVID-19 leaves you unemployed and unable to rebuild anything more than a makeshift shanty? What would you do? These are the set of circumstances that Angel and her family found themselves in. Read on to discover how Operation Blessing were able to help.
Disaster Strikes
After a typhoon destroyed Angel’s home in the Philippines, her family had nowhere safe to stay. Angel and her siblings did their best to sleep through the storm, but they were frightened.
“I am scared of the typhoon and strong winds,” she told Operation Blessing staff, “it makes my chest hurt. But my little sister was scared too, so I covered her with a blanket”.
The typhoon left the family in a dangerous living situation. But due to the COVID-19 crisis, Angel’s father Roland lost his job. The single father built his family a makeshift shanty using scrap wood because he was unable to afford anything else.
“I worry about my kids,” said Roland. “I worry about how I can rebuild my house.”
A Safe New Home
But thanks to the generosity of partners and supporters, Operation Blessing stepped in to help. When OB staff delivered a food package to Roland and his children, they saw how dire their living situation was. And thanks to partner support, we were able to build the family a new home.
Now, Angel has a safe new home in the Philippines. “We have a new house!” she exclaimed joyfully, “I’m happy!”
Did you know? Stories like Angel’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Angel. Learn More