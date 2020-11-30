A New Home For Angel

Disaster Strikes

After a typhoon destroyed Angel’s home in the Philippines, her family had nowhere safe to stay. Angel and her siblings did their best to sleep through the storm, but they were frightened.

“I am scared of the typhoon and strong winds,” she told Operation Blessing staff, “it makes my chest hurt. But my little sister was scared too, so I covered her with a blanket”.

The typhoon left the family in a dangerous living situation. But due to the COVID-19 crisis, Angel’s father Roland lost his job. The single father built his family a makeshift shanty using scrap wood because he was unable to afford anything else.