A Story That Keeps Getting Better

A Blessing That Reaches Many

For some people, COVID-19 meant they couldn’t provide for their families. As a widow and mother of two living in Cambodia, this was Sinat’s reality.

Working as a tailor, she would make just over $50 per month. Before the pandemic, people were always in need of new clothes. It meant she could support herself and her children. Once the pandemic hit, it wasn’t long before she ran out of food. People stopped working, which meant they stopped buying clothes. Now, Sinat barely makes $10 a month.

Having no way to buy the food she needed, she took matters into her own hands. “I tried to find fish, frogs, or fruit, but I didn’t find any because I never did that before.”

Thankfully, because of their generosity, our partners around the globe enabled CBN’s Orphan’s Promise to step in.

Food packs were delivered to her on multiple occasions. Sinat gratefully shares, “This really helped my family. My children did not starve anymore.” But the kindness didn’t stop there.

CBN’s Orphan’s Promise sent Sinat on a tailoring course to greatly improve her skills. Not only did she have food, but she began to grow in her gifts, ones that would help sustain her and her children for years to come. “I now can make shirt, pants, and woman clothing too.” As her business began to pick up, customers started buying clothes again. With a joyful heart, Sinat says, “I am now earning double the income that I used to make.”

Yet, the impact stretches even further than this.

Thanks to her new skills and her increased income, she was able to buy two more sewing machines! The only problem she faces is a high demand for clothes. The result? She can hire other workers to help her thrive. Now she has a flourishing business and is enabling others to provide for their families too!

“I am filled with hope! Thank you!”