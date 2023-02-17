A Türkiye Earthquake Survivor Story

Operation Blessing Extends Your Love to Grace and Others

Thankfully, compassionate friends like you sent a CBN’s Operation Blessing response team to Türkiye the day disaster struck. We’ve been there ever since, offering a helping hand to traumatised people. Together with you, we’re demonstrating God’s love in their hour of need.

As our teams canvas the devastated city of Hatay in search of where we can best serve the suffering, we’re blessing people with much-needed supplies. Thanks to the generous gifts of friends like you, Grace’s family and others have received critical items like blankets and solar lamps to keep them warm and provide light in the darkness. Kids receive juice boxes and snacks to brighten up their day. For those who are hungry and cold, we’re providing hot meals. And hygiene supplies are a help to those who couldn’t take basic necessities as they fled for their lives.

Grace shared her gratitude, “Thank you for the help. We have pillows; we have blankets to cover ourselves because it’s very cold. Thank you for the food they are sending and water.” She went on, “We need your help for our situation, not just for my family but for our neighbours and everyone.”

As the response continues, our team has plans to increase our involvement in the region and ramp up our aid to bless far more hurting people. And you can be part of it! The need is great, but with your support, we can stand with the families of Türkiye in this dark time.