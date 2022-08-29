A Vision of Abundance

A unique grocery store

Clyde, the pastor at Victory Church, Cwmbran, had a vision to use their Church building as a blessing to the wider community. During the lockdown, we provided grants to the Church. It enabled them to help sustain families who were in desperate situations. These families received the necessary care through food and hygiene products that filled them with hope and love.

Yet, Clyde felt that so much more could be done.

“A couple of years ago, God really put this on our heart. To really establish something that was sustainable and open to all.” This is why the Grocery Store has opened.

Families can arrive at the Grocery Store and pick up what they need, all for the price of four pounds. The beauty behind this initiative is that this price gives families the knowledge that they’re investing in what they buy. It’s affordable for any family, but it’s not a handout. Clyde shares, “We think community works best when community helps community.” He says, “By creating a four-pound shop what we’re doing is making this accessible to anyone. Anyone can feed their family well and then they can purchase extras around that according to their needs.”

However, there’s a beautiful initiative even within the Grocery Store itself. The pay-it-forward scheme serves to establish the principle that community can help community.

Clyde shares, “We’re giving people the opportunity to not just get a four-pound shop themselves but actually, when they have got just that little bit of extra money in their pocket, they can pay it forward and they can be a part of the solution.”

So, what is available at the Grocery Store?

Produce such as fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned foods, cereal, tea, milk, pasta, beans, and much more is all available. There is even a fresh bakery section. There are so many children within Cwmbran going to school without breakfast. They aren’t eating the recommended five fruit and vegetables a day. Not because they don’t want to, but because they can’t. Through this grocery store, that can change.

“CBN helped us and enabled us as a local Church to completely renovate this into what the dream was.”

Thank you for your support and prayers. We are excited to see what God will continue to do in and through His people, His Church, as we partner to see His Kingdom come.