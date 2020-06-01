alexandra-at-darus-house-1
When Orphan’s Promise met young Alexandra, her story was transformed.

Two and a half years ago, Alexandra was born in a hospital in Eastern Romania. After giving birth, her mother tested positive for AIDS. On hearing this news, she abandoned her daughter at the County Hospital. Due to an overwhelmed social care system, and AIDS stigma, the social services would not pick up Alexandra to put her into the care system.

Living In A Cot

Alexandra went to spend the next two and a half years – every single day of her life – stuck in a hospital cot being cared for as much as possible by nurses. She had never left the ward. When COVID19 struck, chaos hit the healthcare system. The overwhelmed and overworked nurses realised that they could no longer look after Alexandra. Finally, social services contacted our Orphan’s Promise supported home for abandoned children in Romania. Our team collected her as soon as they heard the story. 

Sadly, due to COVID19, Alexandra had to be quarantined alone in a room for two weeks away from the other children in our home. But now, she is able to play and spend time with them, the older children love to connect with her. Our team say, weeks later, she is finally responding to interaction and even laughing with the other children. 

The sad, lonely and traumatic life that Alexandra has lived for the last 2.5 years, is now filled with God’s hope and mercy.

Hope and Mercy

The sad, lonely and traumatic life that Alexandra has lived for the last 2.5 years, is now filled with God’s hope and mercy. She has doting House Parents that can spend time with her all day, and we pray that she’d find a Christian foster family and one day be adopted. 

Please pray with us for Alexandra’s restoration. We pray for her physical, mental and emotional healing, left by the scars of being alone in the hospital without a secure caregiver or family. 

Please partner with us, so that we can see more children saved and be brought to safety, across Europe and beyond. 

Did you know? Stories like Alexandra’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more children like Alexandra. Learn More

