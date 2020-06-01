Living In A Cot

Alexandra went to spend the next two and a half years – every single day of her life – stuck in a hospital cot being cared for as much as possible by nurses. She had never left the ward. When COVID–19 struck, chaos hit the healthcare system. The overwhelmed and overworked nurses realised that they could no longer look after Alexandra. Finally, social services contacted our Orphan’s Promise supported home for abandoned children in Romania. Our team collected her as soon as they heard the story.

Sadly, due to COVID–19, Alexandra had to be quarantined alone in a room for two weeks away from the other children in our home. But now, she is able to play and spend time with them, the older children love to connect with her. Our team say, weeks later, she is finally responding to interaction and even laughing with the other children.