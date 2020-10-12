An Education For Febri

No Hope For Schooling

Febri had just finished elementary school when she was told to give up her hopes for further education. “Those words pierced deeply into my heart,” says the 19-year-old, as she remembers the day clearly. “I cry, not able to hold back my tears.”

When she was just 4 years old, Febri’s father left their home in Jakarta, Indonesia, leaving her mother, Lina, struggling to care for the family. Although she worked hard as a domestic servant, she only made enough money for the bare necessities.

Febri’s future looked bleak until she learned about a free school run by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise.

There Febri has received instruction and soon expects to receive a diploma. “Praise God,” says Febri, grateful for the CBN partners who are making her dreams come true.