Assessing Medical Needs in Türkiye

Medical Relief is Key

With tens of thousands of people injured from the earthquake, one of the main needs is medical assistance. The local hospital in the impact area was destroyed, and many people lost their prescriptions and medicine during the quake when their homes were destroyed.

That’s where the Operation Blessing medical team comes in. We have the unique opportunity to show the people of Türkiye that someone cares, offering tangible help and hope in the way they need it most.

Already, we have people on the ground in hard-hit Hatay assessing the level of need as we seek to build an appropriate response that will best serve the hurting. We have also begun to help some of the people we encounter during our assessment process. Dr. Gustavo Angel, our medical professional on the ground, has shared with us some of the difficulties early patients are facing.