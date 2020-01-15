Blessed To Give – Tony & Margaret’s Story
Partnering with CBN has transformed the lives of Margaret and Tony. As they have journeyed with God, they have learned vital financial principles and have received many blessings along the way. Read on to discover why they are blessed to give!
Learning a Vital Financial Principle
Margaret and Tony Cornell are CBN UK partners. They have learned a vital financial principle – living by faith.
“We’ve taken risks over the years in giving that have always resulted in blessing.” Said Margaret.
One of the places they give is to the 700 club.
“I’m giving to build wells and I’m giving to help orphans. I’m giving to help the poor, I’m giving to help people in a place of disaster and that’s the excitement of it.” Said Margaret.
Margaret and Tony live in Cambridgeshire. As they’ve given, they’ve seen God provide for their family.
“All of the time in my life we have seen God deliver the answers and deliver answers to prayer and I do believe it’s because we have a giving lifestyle.” Said Margaret.
“We believed the Holy Spirit prompted us to give to CBN and that’s why it’s been a success because we’ve done it within the will of God.”
Like the time they needed a car. Margaret noticed her neighbour was selling a vehicle but she couldn’t afford it. So she prayed and mentioned it to him. Two weeks later he came to see her.
“He said… I’ve tried my best to sell it to other people and he said every time I’ve gone to do it I haven’t been able to sell it to them, I’ve just not wanted to, something inside me has stopped me I said well actually God told me that was our car and I believe it was the Holy Spirit that stopped you selling it to someone else.” Said Margaret.
Another time God provided finances for them to live in this beautiful home as part of their ministry outreach to the community.
“One of the things that has been lovely about God’s provision is that He does it in different ways all the time so there’s no kind of formula but we do have to have that lifestyle of expectancy in faith.” Said Margaret.
And their lifestyle of giving continues.
A Lifestyle of Giving
Margaret and Tony’s lifestyle of giving has revealed a whole new level of God’s blessing in their lives. And that same lifestyle is available to you too, if you feel the Holy Spirit encouraging you to give into God’s Kingdom simply click on the button below!
Did you know? Stories like Margaret and Tony’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
Join Margaret, Tony and the thousands of CBN Partners who are bringing the love of God to millions of hurting people every day. Learn More