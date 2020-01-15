Like the time they needed a car. Margaret noticed her neighbour was selling a vehicle but she couldn’t afford it. So she prayed and mentioned it to him. Two weeks later he came to see her.

“He said… I’ve tried my best to sell it to other people and he said every time I’ve gone to do it I haven’t been able to sell it to them, I’ve just not wanted to, something inside me has stopped me I said well actually God told me that was our car and I believe it was the Holy Spirit that stopped you selling it to someone else.” Said Margaret.

Another time God provided finances for them to live in this beautiful home as part of their ministry outreach to the community.

“One of the things that has been lovely about God’s provision is that He does it in different ways all the time so there’s no kind of formula but we do have to have that lifestyle of expectancy in faith.” Said Margaret.

And their lifestyle of giving continues.

“We believed the Holy Spirit prompted us to give to CBN and that’s why it’s been a success because we’ve done it within the will of God.” Said Margaret.

A Lifestyle of Giving

