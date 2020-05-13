“There are three siblings: Merim, Merima and Selvir who attend the school. Merim is in class 4, Merima in 3rd, and Selvir is in the pre-school group. Their parents are not married and they live in very poor conditions. They both have another child, plus Aldijana the mother is expecting a baby.

Thanks to our faithful partners, the children are not hungry, they attend the school regularly and they are very good pupils! The parents want their children to go to school and finish it, so they can have a bright future.

The father is tending cattle around the village and trying to provide the minimum for his family. He is such an example to the local villagers Because he is a very honest man, he is such an example to the local villagers. His wish is for his children to be educated so they can one day be able to provide for themselves.

As their teacher, my hope is that you continue to support our children who are in great need.”