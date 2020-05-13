Jajce Feeding Project Bosnia
Covid-19 has put lot’s of things on hold, but we are so pleased to share with you one of our incredible projects that is still running during this difficult time! Read on to find out about our Bosnia feeding project.
Providing Meals Daily
We have been continuing to support our Feeding Project within an impoverished school in Jajce, Bosnia. As the school is closed at the moment, the children are able to pick up food supplies at the school gates – given out by our team on the ground.
The children that we serve sometimes only have one meal a day, that being the one we gave them, and we wanted to continue this through these Covid-19 times. With good social distancing safety measures in place, we make sure these children’s meal is still secured.
The project is impacting many lives in Jajce. Here is just one amazing story shared by one of the teachers at the school:
“There are three siblings: Merim, Merima and Selvir who attend the school. Merim is in class 4, Merima in 3rd, and Selvir is in the pre-school group. Their parents are not married and they live in very poor conditions. They both have another child, plus Aldijana the mother is expecting a baby.
Thanks to our faithful partners, the children are not hungry, they attend the school regularly and they are very good pupils! The parents want their children to go to school and finish it, so they can have a bright future.
The father is tending cattle around the village and trying to provide the minimum for his family. He is such an example to the local villagers Because he is a very honest man, he is such an example to the local villagers. His wish is for his children to be educated so they can one day be able to provide for themselves.
As their teacher, my hope is that you continue to support our children who are in great need.”
It is because of our faithful partners that CBN’s Orphan’s Promise can continue to see these children blessed and fed, even in the season we are in right now.
Our CBN Orphan’s Promise ministries are providing the support and relief on the ground where you cannot, while sharing the Gospel and seeing people come to know Jesus. By partnering with us today you can see more children fed and hear of hope, during these difficult times.
