cbns-orphans-promise-logo
Recent Impact
READ MORE
Impact Story: Grandma Navarad
READ MORE
Bulgaria Roma Outreach Project
READ MORE
Ukraine Transition House

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Jajce Feeding Project Bosnia

CBN’s Humanitarian Aid & Relief

Covid-19 has put lot’s of things on hold, but we are so pleased to share with you one of our incredible projects that is still running during this difficult time! Read on to find out about our Bosnia feeding project.

Providing Meals Daily

We have been continuing to support our Feeding Project within an impoverished school in Jajce, Bosnia. As the school is closed at the moment, the children are able to pick up food supplies at the school gates – given out by our team on the ground. 

The children that we serve sometimes only have one meal a day, that being the one we gave them, and we wanted to continue this through these Covid-19 times. With good social distancing safety measures in place, we make sure these children’s meal is still secured. 

The project is impacting many lives in Jajce. Here is just one amazing story shared by one of the teachers at the school: 

“There are three siblings: Merim, Merima and Selvir who attend the school. Merim is in class 4, Merima in 3rd, and Selvir is in the pre-school group. Their parents are not married and they live in very poor conditions. They both have another child, plus Aldijana the mother is expecting a baby. 

Thanks to our faithful partners, the children are not hungry, they attend the school regularly and they are very good pupils! The parents want their children to go to school and finish it, so they can have a bright future. 

The father is tending cattle around the village and trying to provide the minimum for his family. He is such an example to the local villagers Because he is a very honest man, he is such an example to the local villagers. His wish is for his children to be educated so they can one day be able to provide for themselves. 

As their teacher, my hope is that you continue to support our children who are in great need.

It is because of our faithful partners that CBN’s Orphan’s Promise can continue to see these children blessed and fed, even in the season we are in right now.

Our CBN Orphan’s Promise ministries are providing the support and relief on the ground where you cannot, while sharing the Gospel and seeing people come to know Jesus. By partnering with us today you can see more children fed and hear of hope, during these difficult times.

Do you want to reach the nations? Do you want to see them fed, clothed and provided for during these uncertain times? Are you someone who would love to go overseas on mission trips to help those in need as well as sharing the Gospel? Well, by partnering with CBN today, you can do that during lockdown in your own home! Simply click on the button below to get started! 

Did you know? This project is only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more children in Bosnia. Learn More

DONATE

Related Articles

READ MORE

Impact Story: Grandma Navarad

May 11, 2020
READ MORE

Bulgaria Roma Outreach Project

May 6, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Transition House

May 4, 2020
READ MORE

Joyce: A Life You Changed

March 11, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart

February 25, 2020
READ MORE

Abused, Hungry and Desperate

February 12, 2020
READ MORE

God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

Trusting God with Finances

January 20, 2020
READ MORE

Recovering From An Earthquake

January 16, 2020
READ MORE

Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks!

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Blessed To Give

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life

January 8, 2020
READ MORE

Living in Chronic Pain

December 18, 2019
READ MORE

Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

November 28, 2019
READ MORE

They Called Her “Alien”

November 20, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Floods Devastate Homes

October 30, 2019
READ MORE

Will You Pray with Us?

October 23, 2019
READ MORE

3 Years Old and Spreading the Gospel with Superbook!

October 15, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Bulgaria

October 7, 2019
READ MORE

Prayer Centre Testimonies

October 2, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in the Balkans

September 23, 2019
Grandma's Greenhouse - Story
READ MORE

Grandma’s Greenhouse

September 20, 2019
Oh's Story - Struggling to Make Ends Meet
READ MORE

Struggling to Make Ends Meet

September 19, 2019
READ MORE

Prayers of a Righteous Boy

September 18, 2019
happy
READ MORE

From poverty to thriving

September 17, 2019
READ MORE

Jona’s Story – Superbook on TV

September 16, 2019
READ MORE

CBN Europe Studio

September 11, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Greece

August 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Albania

August 13, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook for the Whole Family

August 12, 2019
READ MORE

Dodging Speeding Traffic For Water

August 9, 2019
The Martins watching Superbook together
READ MORE

Homeschooling with Superbook

July 2, 2019
READ MORE

Fresh Drinking Water

June 27, 2019
READ MORE

Clean Drinking Water for Anita

May 9, 2019
READ MORE

How Superbook helped a young boy overcome his fear

May 7, 2019
READ MORE

Why CBN’s Cleft Lip Operations matter

May 6, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook In Cambodia – From Anger to Love

April 1, 2019
Natividad smiling thanks to CBN Disaster Relief.
READ MORE

A New Oven for Natividad – CBN Disaster Relief

March 21, 2019
READ MORE

Myroslava’s New Home – Global Impact

March 14, 2019
READ MORE

Global Impact – Tokei’s Story

February 27, 2019
READ MORE

Global Impact – PingShun’s story

February 20, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Chrissy’s story

January 23, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – John and Janina’s story

January 21, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Jayne and Granville’s story

January 17, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Leslie and Steven’s story

January 16, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Aisha’s story

January 15, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Mabel and Bethel’s story

January 15, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Nathaniel and Sarah’s story

January 14, 2019
READ MORE

Thank You CBN Partners!

December 21, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Impact – Andrew and Bettye

November 7, 2018
READ MORE

Global Impact – Renzel’s Story

October 17, 2018
READ MORE

Global Impact – Omolemo’s story

October 3, 2018
READ MORE

Telethon – September 2018 – Volodya’s Story

September 17, 2018
READ MORE

Beaten and Starved – Eric’s Story

September 5, 2018
READ MORE

Escape From Abuse

August 15, 2018
READ MORE

A New Home, A New Hope

August 1, 2018
READ MORE

A Little Boy’s Prayer

July 5, 2018
READ MORE

Becky’s Story

April 30, 2018
READ MORE

Fleeing for refuge: Ludmilla’s story

February 27, 2018
READ MORE

Running from war, running out of options: Hassan’s Story

January 12, 2018
READ MORE

From Strife to Life: Gregg’s Story

January 11, 2018
READ MORE

To Grandma’s House for Food: Ahmue’s Story

December 13, 2017
READ MORE

We Have Moved!

June 6, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook At The Theatre

April 26, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook Schools: The Story So Far…

March 30, 2017
READ MORE

A Kingdom Vision

March 29, 2017
READ MORE

CBN Partners bring hope to Italy

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

CBN Europe is on the move!

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

Thank you CBN Partners!

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook at Expovida

October 18, 2016
READ MORE

Club 700 – Germany

October 14, 2015
READ MORE

Nepalese Building A New Future

October 13, 2015
READ MORE

Drug Prevention Programme in Thailand

September 30, 2015
READ MORE

Providing Literacy Training in Haiti

September 25, 2015
READ MORE

Philippines: Dreams Can Come True

September 25, 2015
READ MORE

CBN partners are helping refugees in Calais

September 14, 2015
READ MORE

5,000 Watch Superbook at Mexico Festival

July 16, 2015
READ MORE

Orphan’s Promise Event Funds Ukraine Children’s Camp

July 15, 2015
READ MORE

Providing Work for Single Mothers

June 26, 2015
READ MORE

Gizmo in India!

April 21, 2015
READ MORE

Erbil – In the Shadow of Conflict

March 2, 2015
READ MORE

Thank You For Providing Hampers For Christmas

January 5, 2015
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in Impact, Inside CBN, Orphan's Promise, Telethon

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.