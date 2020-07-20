Bringing Hope To Persecuted Refugees

Persecuted

“My father-in-law said that if you don’t renounce Jesus, we will give you over to the Taliban. They will stone you and kill you. So, we fled from Afghanistan because if we didn’t, we would have surely been killed,” Fatima tells us.

Every year millions of Christians in the middle east suffer persecution and oppression because of their faith. Often, they are left with two options – get killed or run away. Fatima and Hasan along with their two children are the fortunate ones who made it to Europe alive, but they didn’t know what was awaiting them in Greece.

Fatima continues, “When we got here, we had to live with other Muslims in a refugee camp. It was so dangerous for us to practise our Christian faith. One day they found out that we didn’t follow Islam and went to Church, so they beat and threatened us and said that they would kill us if we continued.”

The couple went to the Police but found no help, so Fatima cried out to the Lord.

“I prayed to God and said, ‘Lord your word says forgive those who persecute you, so I forgive these people. We take refuge in you. You are God almighty, please save us from the enemy.’