Bringing Hope to the Valleys 

Where it all began…

In 2003 Phil Davies set out on a mission to out a positive Christian role model in front of every child in Rhondda, teaching kids what it is to have a healthy, active life, grow their character, enable them to make good choices and learn sound principles and values that can help them to have extraordinary lives.

An area known as deprived, labelled in the 2001 census as the poorest area in the UK, and with few career opportunities, children in the Rhondda aren’t raised with high expectations for their futures.

Sporting Marvels is changing that one class, one child at a time,

Twenty years on, and the kids that first went through the Mighty Marvels programme are now Mighty Marvels themselves, encouraging the next generation of kids growing up in the Rhondda Valley. In fact, Phil’s son, Lawrie, who was 15 when the programme launched, is now the Managing Director. Sporting Marvels report that he coordinates a team of 15, and they go into over 25 schools in the area, teaching above 800 kids each week the timeless truths of the Bible.

Each lesson centres around a Bible story presented in the Emmy-nominated animated series Superbook. Chris and Joy travel through time with their robot friend Gizmo to come face to face with Bible heroes and learn timeless truths that help them navigate modern life.