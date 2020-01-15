Bunmi & Johanna’s Story
Superbook
Superbook is making an impact on children and their families in the UK and across the world. Bunmi watched the 700 Club and saw the story of a boy from Ecuador who was impacted by Superbook. Then, she became a CBN partner and started watching Superbook with her 8-year-old daughter, Johanna, who has now asked Jesus into her heart! Read on to discover Bunmi & Johanna’s story.
Helping Children Realise The Bible Is Still Relevant
Bunmi is raising her 8-year-old daughter Johanna alone. She’s an engineer and a regular viewer of the 700 Club from Milton Keynes.
“I watched an episode of Superbook where they had interviewed a young boy from South America and he talked about the impact that Superbook had in his life. He was so profound for me as a child at that age that I thought oh my gosh, I can’t wait to get this for Johanna.” Said Bunmi.
So she called The 700 Club and ordered a Superbook DVD and became a monthly partner with CBN. When it arrived Bunmi sat down with her daughter and they watched it together.
“What I have seen is that Superbook has helped Johanna to realise that the Bible is still relevant. Before I would be trying to read the Bible stories to her and trying to explain it to her and now she is the one that tells me.”
For example, after watching the story of Jonah, Johanna told her mum “You should never run away from God because he can always see no matter what you do.”
“I felt like oh, I need to watch more of these.” Said Bunmi.
“As a single mum what Superbook has helped me is being almost like the third person in the house. It provides the principles that I believe in which is the principles of the Bible, the truth, honesty, gentleness, kindness.”
One day, Johanna watched the Superbook episode He is Risen where she learned about how Jesus died for her sins. “Mummy told that if you do a sin then the punishment of sin is death but God is always there to forgive you.”
So Johanna prayed, asked for forgiveness and gave her life to Jesus!
“I am like you need to know what this means. She said ‘mummy I know what it means is Jesus came and died for my sins'” Said Bunmi.
Superbook continues to be an important part of the Biblical training Bunmi provides for Johanna.
“As a single mum what Superbook has helped me is being almost like the third person in the house. It provides the principles that I believe in which is the principles of the Bible, the truth, honesty, gentleness, kindness.” Said Bunmi.
That’s just one of the reasons Bumni continues with her financial partnership with CBN and The 700 Club.
“I partner with CBN for Superbook because I’ve seen the value of Superbook. Not just a little my daughter’s life. But also in the lives of her cousins and their friends who watch Superbook and I’m thinking I am sowing and investing into the Next Generation. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be a blessing to reach people.”
Superbook Is Investing Into The Next Generation
It is because of our faithful partners that Superbook was able to sow eternal seeds into Johanna’s life. She is forever changed because of people like you. Will you join our mission to reach many more children with the Gospel through Superbook?
Did you know? Stories like Bunmi & Yohanna’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
Join Bunmi and the thousands of CBN Partners who are bringing the love of God to millions of children through Superbook every day. Learn More