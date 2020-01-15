Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

Helping Children Realise The Bible Is Still Relevant

Bunmi is raising her 8-year-old daughter Johanna alone. She’s an engineer and a regular viewer of the 700 Club from Milton Keynes.

“I watched an episode of Superbook where they had interviewed a young boy from South America and he talked about the impact that Superbook had in his life. He was so profound for me as a child at that age that I thought oh my gosh, I can’t wait to get this for Johanna.” Said Bunmi.

So she called The 700 Club and ordered a Superbook DVD and became a monthly partner with CBN. When it arrived Bunmi sat down with her daughter and they watched it together.

“What I have seen is that Superbook has helped Johanna to realise that the Bible is still relevant. Before I would be trying to read the Bible stories to her and trying to explain it to her and now she is the one that tells me.”

For example, after watching the story of Jonah, Johanna told her mum “You should never run away from God because he can always see no matter what you do.”

“I felt like oh, I need to watch more of these.” Said Bunmi.