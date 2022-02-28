Cataracts Stole Her Livelihood
Paramjeet was fired from her job as a maid because of her failing eyesight. Cataracts prevented her from working outside the home. Her husband didn’t earn enough as a cobbler to fully support his family. Surgery was the answer, but the money wasn’t there. Hear the story of how good people reached out to her with a hand of compassion.
The Joy That Generosity Creates
Paramjeet worked as a maid but struggled with the simplest tasks when she developed cataracts.
Paramjeet explained, “I could not see details and would leave portions of the house unclean. While cooking too I was not able to clean the rice or chop properly. My employer eventually asked me to leave.”
Her husband works as a cobbler and earns a small income, but not enough to afford eye surgery. Without a job, Paramjeet was home all day, but she couldn’t do much there, either.
Paramjeet’s daughter said, “Because of my mother’s poor eyesight, my sister and I have to do the housework before and after school. We don’t have time for our homework and miss school a lot.”
Paramjeet said, “I feel so guilty that my children have to suffer and are not able to study because of me.”
One day, Paramjeet heard about a mission hospital supported by CBN.
“My husband told me about a hospital where they operate on needy people for free,” said Paramjeet.
Her daughter said, “When my mother went for her tests, they told her they will operate on her eyes for free. I was so excited.”
She’s now recovered from the surgery and is working again.
Her daughter explained, “My sisters and I are really happy. We get good food, and our mother is able to take care of us like before. We still help her around the house, but now we are able to concentrate better on our studies.”
Paramjeet said, “I am now able to contribute to the family income again. I feel so blessed that I can see properly and look after the family. We are all so happy. Thank you for making this possible.”
Did you know? Stories like Paramjeet’s are only possible thanks to the donations of partners around the globe.
