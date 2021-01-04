amila-smiling-orphans-promise
Recent Impact
Hope Through Loss
Gideon's Story
Out of The Silence, Music

CBN Europe Impact 2021

The Impact We Can Have

Throughout 2021 we here at CBN Europe will have the privilege of learning of situations and circumstances in people’s lives that are less than ideal.

This may be that people are struggling without food, water, clothes or even a roof over their heads.

As a ministry we are dedicated to being the hands and feet of Jesus, lending a helping hand and travelling where necessary to make a difference in the lives of those who are finding life hard.

We aim to help those in the UK who need it and also across Europe.

From time to time we will also have the privilege of telling the stories of those whose lives are being changed through the work of CBN further afield.

Whatever the circumstance and wherever the location, we hope that you draw great inspiration from knowing that your donations and your support are helping to make the lives of people better.

We hope you enjoy reading all of the Impact posts that will be published this year.

May God bless you for playing your part.

To catch up on previous Impact posts, click here.

Did you know? The stories we share here at CBN Europe are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people through the work of CBN Europe. Learn More

